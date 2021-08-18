Police searching for loader stolen from Kauaʽi warehouse

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police on Kauaʽi are asking for information about a Bobcat construction loader that was reported stolen from a Lihue warehouse in July.

According to a police report from the Kauaʽi Police Department, the loader was parked inside a secured warehouse at the Old Lihue Sugar Mill property on Haleko Road and was discovered missing around 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, July 24.

Officials said the loader — valued at $3,000 — is a “S185 Turbo Bobcat Loader” with a “Scag” brand seat and “Hello Kitty” headliner.

(Kaua’i Police Department photo)

Anyone with information on the loader or its whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Phil Banquel at (808)-241-1691.