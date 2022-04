HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawai’i Island police are seeking the public’s help in finding Robert E. Gomez Jr., 40, from Hilo. His family has not seen or heard from him since March 2022.

Gomez Jr. was known to visit downtown Hilo and was described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 150 pounds. He also has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Gomez Jr.’s whereabouts should call (808) 935-3311 or email Rio.Amon-Wilkins@hawaiicounty.gov.