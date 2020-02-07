Police searching for driver in Pearl City hit-and-run

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are still searching for a hit-and-run suspect.

The incident happened on Monday, January 13th, shortly before 10:30 p.m.

Police say a 49-year-old man was walking on Pu’uponi Street in Pearl City – when he was hit by a vehicle.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.

Police believe the suspect was driving a silver pickup truck or SUV with a missing passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.