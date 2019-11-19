Police searching for burglary suspects who crashed SUV into Kahului shop

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui police are searching for two suspects in a burglary that caused about $50,000 in damage and stolen items.

Surveillance cameras captured the scene as two thieves slammed their S-U-V into the store front of Central Maui Gold and Loan. It happened Sunday night at about 11:30 p.m.

One thief was able to get over the store’s security fence, using the car, then proceed to take items.

In a press release by the Maui Police Department, they said that multiple jewelry cases were smashed and various jewelry items were stolen.

The value of items stolen is about $34,000 and property damages were estimated at $15,000.

A manager of the store was alerted by an alarm at around 11:30 p.m.

For now, the store remains closed as preparations for repairs are made.

If you saw anything that took place, you’re asked to contact police at (808) 244-6400, or you can visit their website.