HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawai’i Island Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a 53-year-old man that has been missing for almost a year.

Joseph David Smithey of Mountain View on the Big Island has not been seen or heard from by his family and friends since late May 2021, according to HPD.

HPD described Smithey as being six feet tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds with a fair complexion and blue eyes. He was also described to have red and gray hair.

If anyone has any information on Smithey’s whereabouts, they can call the police department at (808) 935-3311 or email Detective John Balberde of the Criminal Investigation Section at John.Balberde@hawaiicounty.gov.