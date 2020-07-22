Police searching for assault suspect in Waikiki stabbing

by: Web Staff

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Honolulu police and Crimestoppers need your help finding a stabbing suspect.

On July 19, a witness reported that a man had been stabbed in Waikiki around 3 a.m.

Officers found the victim on Kalakaua Avenue with multiple stab wounds to his body.

He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Investigators are asking for witnesses or anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.

