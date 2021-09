HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are searching for two men accused of attacking an elderly man.

The incident happened at around 5 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, while the 63-year-old victim was waiting at a bus stop in the Liliha area.

According to police, one of the suspects demanded money from the victim, then hit him on the head with a beer can before pulling out a knife. The victim managed to fight him off while calling for help.

No arrests have been made.