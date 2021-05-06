Police searching for 2 suspects involved in Wahiawa catalytic converter theft

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding two suspects who stole a catalytic converter.

Police say the incident happened on Saturday, March 20, in the parking lot of the Zippy’s in Wahiawa around 11 a.m.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

They say the suspects parked next to the victim’s vehicle, stole the converter and then drove off.

“They work in unison, one is acting as a lookout. The other one jacking up the vehicle crawling underneath is using some type of tool and is able to cut the catalytic converter and they’re gone with a matter of a minute or two and as you can see, the suspect vehicle that they were using, they actually had covered the license plates, you know, so they know what they’re doing.” Sgt. Chris Kim, CrimeStoppers Honolulu

Officials are asking the public to call police if they recognize the man and woman.

Individuals can also call CrimeStoppers at (808)-955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to the CrimeStoppers website or via the P3 Tips app. The tipster may also be eligible to earn up to a $1,000 reward.