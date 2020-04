HONOLULU (KHON) — Police are searching for suspects in a first-degree robbery case.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, the a 51-year-old man was met by two adult women at a local hotel in the airport area on April 23 around 10:35 a.m. One woman took out a gun and demanded for the man’s property.

The victim was able to wrestle the gun away and the two women fled the scene before police arrival.

No arrests have yet been made and the investigation remains pending.