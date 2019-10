HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are searching for a group of thieves who ambushed a birthday party on Maui.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday at a home on Makaala Drive in Waiehu.

Police say three men in masks entered through the yard.

One suspect used a shotgun to demand money from the 15 to 20 people at the party.

Cash and other items were stolen before the three suspects ran away towards Waiehu Terrace park.

If you have any information, call Maui police.