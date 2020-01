HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are searching for two young boys in connection to a robbery in the Kalihi area on January 28. around 2:35 p.m.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, a 14-year-old boy was approached by two juvenile male suspects when one took out a knife and the other demanded his property.

The victim was able to escape uninjured with his property.

Police say that no arrests have been made as the investigation is pending.