Police search for suspects involved in Pacific Heights home robbery

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police (HPD) are searching for two male suspects in connection to an apparent robbery in the Pacific Heights area.

The two suspects reportedly entered the victim’s residence at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday.

According to a police report, one of the suspects allegedly had a gun and threatened the victim. Both suspects then tied the victim while they searched the home for money and other items.

Police were unable to locate the two suspects. No arrest has been made at this time.