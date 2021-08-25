Police search for suspects accused of robbing Keeaumoku game room, shooting 3 employees

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An apparent robbery took a violent turn Tuesday night when three game room employees suffered gunshot wounds by a suspect who police say is still at large.

It happened at around 7:20 p.m. in the Keeaumoku area.

According to Honolulu police, three men, who are all believed to be 20 years old, entered an unnamed game room, brandished handguns and demanded money from staff.

HPD says that’s when one of the suspects apparently shot three game room employees before taking an undisclosed amount of money from the establishment.

All three suspects reportedly fled on foot into what police described as an awaiting vehicle. The group was last seen heading toward Piikoi Street.

Meanwhile, the three victims, two 44 and 48-year-old men and a 41-year-old woman, were taken to a nearby hospital where they were deemed to be in serious but stable conditions.

No arrests have been made at this time. An investigation is ongoing.