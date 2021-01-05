Police search for suspect in connection to robbery on East Manoa Road

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police are searching for a suspect in connection to an apparent robbery on East Manoa Road.

HPD says the two suspects reportedly broke into a home at approximately 9 a.m. Monday morning. The suspects were confronted by the homeowners and proceeded to assault them before taking off with their belongings. The homeowners, a 76-year-old male and 62-year-old female, were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

One of the suspects was arrested by Monday afternoon, but the second man still remains at large.

HPD took to social media to seek the public’s help in finding the individual.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police. You can also remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

