Police search for suspect in connection to Aiea carjacking

AIEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Police are searching for a male suspect who allegedly robbed a 75-year-old man and 62-year-old woman Sunday morning.

It happened at 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 7.

According to a police report, the suspect apparently threatened the couple with a handgun, demanding that they they give him their vehicle. The suspect then reportedly removed both victims from their car and proceeded to drive off with it, fleeing the scene along Kamehameha Highway.

No arrest has been made at this time. HPD says an investigation is ongoing.