Police search for suspect in connection to a hit-and-run in Nuuanu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the driver of a vehicle that fled the scene of a motor vehicle collision which occurred in the Nuuanu area.

On Friday, February 14, 2020, at around 3:15 p.m., a 64-year-old male pedestrian was in the crosswalk at the intersection of South Vineyard Boulevard and Nuuanu Avenue when he was struck by a maroon Honda Truck.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop and fled the scene.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as being a maroon Honda Ridgeline truck bearing Hawaii license plates LBD-359.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.