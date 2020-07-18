Police search for suspect in bank fraud transaction case in Hilo

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Police on the Big Island are looking to identify a woman who was caught on surveillance video while committing a fraudulent bank transaction at a Hilo financial institution on January 10.

The female suspect is described to be in her mid-twenties and is around five feet and two inches tall. Police say she’s around 100 pounds and has a dark complexion with a “weave-type” medium length brown hair with blonde highlights.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Detective Wendall Carter at (808) 961-2383 or email wendall.carter@hawaiicounty.gov or the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide CrimeStoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. CrimeStoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. CrimeStoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All CrimeStoppers information is kept confidential.

