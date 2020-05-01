Police search for suspect in a Makiki hit-and-run

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the driver of a vehicle that fled the scene of a motor vehicle collision that happened in the Makiki area.

At about 6 a.m. on Saturday, April 18, the driver of a vehicle was driving southbound on Ward Avenue when it made a left turn onto Green Street subsequently striking a pedestrian who was in a marked crosswalk.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop and fled the scene. The pedestrian wastransported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The vehicle is described to be a silver Honda Fit, four-door sedan. License plates are unknown.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.