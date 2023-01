HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department has opened an attempted murder investigation after a victim was found with a gunshot wound in the Kalihi area.

According to officials, the incident happened on Kalaunu Street at around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21.

The 27-year-old male victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and police are investigating.