Police investigate homicide on Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating a homicide-type case that happened in the area of Holomua Road and Baldwin Avenue.

Police said that due to the incident, the area has been closed for the investigation.

Maui police are asking the public’s assistance in locating 39-year-old William Douglas Allen.

He is described to have medium brown hair, brown skin and eyes, and is around 5’10″, 220 pounds. Police say that Allen has multiple facial tattoos including a Hawaiian flag on his face.

Allen is known to frequent the areas of Home Depot, Kihei and Lahaina. He was last seen Friday, Jan. 1, around 4 p.m. in the Holomua Road area.

Police say that he is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. If you see him, police say to call 911.