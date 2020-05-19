Live Now
Police search for robbery suspects in Nanakuli theft

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are searching for robbery suspects in the Nanakuli area.

They say shortly after 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning, two armed and masked suspects entered and robbed a retail establishment before running off.

No one was hurt.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

