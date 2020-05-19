Police search for robbery suspects in Nanakuli theft

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are searching for robbery suspects in the Nanakuli area.
They say shortly after 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning, two armed and masked suspects entered and robbed a retail establishment before running off.
No one was hurt.
No arrests have been made.
