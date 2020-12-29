Police search for possible witness of Hilo shooting

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawaii Island police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the operator of a vehicle seen in the parking lot of the Puainako Town Center in Hilo.

It happened shortly after 4 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 18.

The vehicle, which is described as a white king-cab Nissan Frontier pickup truck with a dark-colored pipe rack, was captured on video surveillance in the McDonald’s drive thru, and then seen driving through the parking lot.

Police want to interview the driver and possible occupants as witnesses to the early morning shooting that killed 41-year-old Benjamin Craig Davidson.

Police ask anyone who may have information on the identity of the truck operator to call 935-3311 or Detective John Balberde at 961-2386. Detective Balberde can also be reached at john.balberde@hawaiicounty.gov. You may also call Lieutenant Rio Amon-Wilkins at 961-2252 or rio.amon-wilkins@hawaiicounty.gov.



Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00.