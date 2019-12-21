Police search for missing 6-year-old Hilo child

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for a 6-year-old Hilo child who was reported missing.

Benny Rapoza was last seen in Hilo Friday, December 20, at around 3:00 p.m. in the 2100 block of Kalanianaole Avenue.

He is described to be 3-feet tall, 40 pounds with brown eyes and short brown hair, thin build with a fair complexion. Rapoza was last seen bareback and wearing a diaper. The child is Autistic and cannot speak. He needs immediate care.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.