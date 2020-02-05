Police search for men suspected of stealing money from armored vehicle

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are searching for two men suspected of stealing money from an armored vehicle.

According to police sources, the incident took place yesterday morning at Ala Moana Center.

The suspects were wearing spider-man masks when they broke into the vehicle.

They managed to take an unknown amount of cash before driving off in a silver vehicle.

Police say no arrests have been made at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story