Police search for man accused of stealing 18 packs of alcohol

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A theft is being investigated by Big Island police.
This incident happened on Sunday, February 2, around 5:45 p.m.
According to police, an unknown man entered a retail store located near West Kawili Street and removed two 18-packs of alcohol. He then left the store without paying.
He is described as a thin young man, around 5’5″ with dark hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans with a light-colored shirt.
Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.
