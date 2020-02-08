Police search for man accused of stealing 18 packs of alcohol

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A theft is being investigated by Big Island police.

This incident happened on Sunday, February 2, around 5:45 p.m.

According to police, an unknown man entered a retail store located near West Kawili Street and removed two 18-packs of alcohol. He then left the store without paying.

He is described as a thin young man, around 5’5″ with dark hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans with a light-colored shirt.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.