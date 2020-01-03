Police search for driver in hit-and-run of a young boy in Waianae

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are looking for the driver in a hit-and-run.

This happened in the Waianae area on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at around 1:30 p.m.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, a young boy was walking on the sidewalk on Kaneaki Street when he was struck by a passing car.

The driver of the vehicle stopped, picked up the broken passenger-side mirror, and fled the scene.

The vehicle was last seen heading north on Kaneaki Street.

The boy was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Witnesses described the vehicle to be a black Dodge van with a broken passenger-side mirror. Witnesses also described that the car was being driven by an unknown elderly female.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.