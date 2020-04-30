Police search for a woman suspected of a bank robbery

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police officials need the public’s help in identifying a woman who is wanted for second-degree robbery.

HPD and CrimeStoppers say that the woman entered a Kapolei Central Pacific Bank and handed a teller a demand note. The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and was later seen being picked up in a dark-colored full-size pickup truck.

Officials say that the woman is described to be around 5’6″ to 5’7″ and about 140 pounds to 160 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, a black purse, and a blue face mask.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.