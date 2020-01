HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is wanted in connection to a sex assault that happened on New Year’s Day around 6 a.m.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, a 32-year-old woman told officials that a man her age had sexually assaulted her.

This happened in the Hawaii Kai area.

So far, no arrests have been made and the man is wanted for sexual assault in the second degree.

The case is under investigation.