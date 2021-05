HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are looking for two male suspects involved in a robbery that took place in Chinatown on Sunday, May 2, at around 3 a.m.

One of them is estimated to be around 24 years old.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

According to police reports, an adult male assaulted the complainant and took his property. Another male brandished a firearm to scare the complainant away after the property was taken.

Both suspects fled before police arrived.