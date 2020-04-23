1  of  2
Live Now
Mayor Michael Victorino provides latest updates from Maui County KHON2 News at 5

Police say suspect stole taser from officer, arrests man for multiple offenses in Haleiwa

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating a theft that happened in the Haleiwa area on April 21 around 6:10 p.m.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, a man was seen drinking alcohol on the beach by an officer. When the officer went to arrest the suspect, the man resisted arrest and took the officer’s taser away from him during a scuffle and tried to run off.

Other officers came to help subdue the suspect and recovered the officer’s taser and arrested the suspect for second-degree theft without further incident.

The suspect is also facing charges for violating the stay at home order, resisting arrest, and second degree assault against a law enforcement officer

The offer suffered injury to his body and was treated at a nearby hospital.

The man remains in police custody, pending investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

80° / 67°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 80° 67°

Thursday

79° / 67°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 79° 67°

Friday

78° / 65°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 78° 65°

Saturday

78° / 65°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 78° 65°

Sunday

79° / 65°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 79° 65°

Monday

79° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 79° 66°

Tuesday

78° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 78° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

5 PM
Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
74°

72°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
72°

72°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

69°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

72°

8 AM
Cloudy
0%
72°

75°

9 AM
Cloudy
0%
75°

76°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
76°

77°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
77°

78°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
78°

77°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
77°

Trending Stories