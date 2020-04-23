Police say suspect stole taser from officer, arrests man for multiple offenses in Haleiwa

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating a theft that happened in the Haleiwa area on April 21 around 6:10 p.m.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, a man was seen drinking alcohol on the beach by an officer. When the officer went to arrest the suspect, the man resisted arrest and took the officer’s taser away from him during a scuffle and tried to run off.

Other officers came to help subdue the suspect and recovered the officer’s taser and arrested the suspect for second-degree theft without further incident.

The suspect is also facing charges for violating the stay at home order, resisting arrest, and second degree assault against a law enforcement officer

The offer suffered injury to his body and was treated at a nearby hospital.

The man remains in police custody, pending investigation.