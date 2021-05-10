Police say suspect involved in fatal altercation on the H-1 Freeway left Hawaii shortly after

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have identified the suspect who is wanted on suspicion of murder in the second degree for his alleged involvement in a fatal altercation on the H-1 Freeway.

Police said the 38-year-old man left the state shortly after the incident and has not returned.

On March 7, police said witnesses described seeing the suspect and victim exchange words while driving. They pulled over to the side and exited their vehicles where a physical altercation occurred. The suspect left the scene, and the victim got into his vehicle before driving a short distance and becoming unresponsive.

Officers responded to a call of a vehicle that was parked in the middle of the freeway eastbound between the Kapolei and Kunia off-ramp. Upon arrival, they discovered a man in the driver’s seat of a black Dodge Caravan with traumatic injuries.

The 50-year-old man was transferred to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police recovered the suspect’s vehicle on March 31 in the Ewa area.

The case is being reviewed by the Prosecutor’s Office who will present it to a grand jury.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may also send anonymous web tips here or via the P3 Tips app.