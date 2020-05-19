Police say speed possible factor in deadly Waianae crash

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Speed appears to be a factor in a deadly crash in Waianae on Monday morning.

According to Honolulu police around 8:00 a.m. a truck was heading east on Paakea Road when it veered off the road and hit a utility pole.

The crash caused the truck to catch fire.

The driver’s body was later discovered inside.

So far, the driver has not been identified.

This is the 15th fatal traffic accident on Oahu this year compared to 23 at this time last year.