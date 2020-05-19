Live Now
KHON2 World Report

Police say speed possible factor in deadly Waianae crash

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Speed appears to be a factor in a deadly crash in Waianae on Monday morning.

According to Honolulu police around 8:00 a.m. a truck was heading east on Paakea Road when it veered off the road and hit a utility pole.

The crash caused the truck to catch fire.

The driver’s body was later discovered inside.

So far, the driver has not been identified.

This is the 15th fatal traffic accident on Oahu this year compared to 23 at this time last year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

76° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 76° 66°

Tuesday

80° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 80° 67°

Wednesday

80° / 67°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 40% 80° 67°

Thursday

81° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 81° 67°

Friday

81° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 81° 66°

Saturday

81° / 66°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 81° 66°

Sunday

82° / 67°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 82° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

69°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
69°

73°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

76°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

77°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

78°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

79°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

80°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

80°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

77°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

Trending Stories