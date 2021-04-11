Police say man shot himself after hours-long barricade situation in Kahala Hotel and Resort room

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Honolulu Police Department says the SWAT team went into the Kahala Hotel room where a man barricaded himself around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, April 11 where they found him dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police confirm no on else was injured.

An attempted murder and reckless endangering cases have been opened.

A sailor from the Pacific Submarine Force is deceased. We are deeply saddened by the loss of a shipmate. Our thoughts and condolences go to the family and friends. Each member of our Navy team is important. This is tragic loss to our force and the Navy family. We live and work here. We appreciate the support of law enforcement and the community. US NAVY COMMANDER CINDY FIELDS

SPOKESPERSON FOR PACIFIC SUBMARINE FORCE

The Kahala Hotel and Resort was on lockdown on Saturday, April 10, after shots were reportedly fired around 5:40 p.m.

Police sources told KHON2 a male suspect barricaded himself inside a room on the fourth floor of the hotel after firing a weapon. According to police, the suspect then fired multiple shots through the hotel room door from inside when security responded.

“The report of the shots fired occurred and security had gone to the hotel room to investigate, and while they were there apparently the suspect shot through the door,” said Honolulu Police Department Captain Brian Lynch.

Dozens of people were instructed to shelter in the ballroom of the hotel. Rex Jakovovits was on the property when officials arrived.

“All of the sudden I heard the police yelling at me like, ‘get out, get out!'” explained Rex Jakovovits, witness at The Kahala Hotel & Resort. “I didn’t know what was going on. Then I saw they had their guns and they were all, you know, in an intense moment. So I just ran into the restaurant and then they herded us all into the ballroom.”

Surrounding rooms next to the suspect were evacuated, and there is no longer a risk of danger to any guests or staff, police said.

Negotiators were in place as of 9 p.m. and are attempting to bring a peaceful end to the barricade situation. The negotiating team was still trying to resolve the issue as of 10 p.m.

KHON2 asked if the suspect was local. Police responded by saying he is believed to be in the military.

Staff at the hotel report that they have instructed guests to take shelter until further notice.

The Kahala issued the following statement Sunday: