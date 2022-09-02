HONOLULU (KHON) — A man accused of fatally stabbing another man inside his home is in police custody, officials said the suspect and victim knew each other and they do not believe this was a random attack.

As people gathered for a football game at Roosevelt High School, many were unaware that just steps away, Honolulu police were investigating a murder in the neighborhood.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Police responded to a home on Mott Smith Drive after witnesses reported a man with a knife, fearing he had stabbed another man.

Honolulu Police Department Lieutenant Deena Thoemmes said, “Officers located the male victim in a bedroom the male had sustained fatal stab wounds and the pronouncement of his death was made at the scene at about 1702 hours.”

Thoemmes said they believe both the suspect and victim knew each other.

She said, “Initial investigation revealed both males were residents of this address, At this time, it does not appear to be a random act and homicide detectives are currently investigating.”

Several neighbors said it is not unusual to hear screams coming from the home at off times and police said they have responded to calls in the past.

Thoemmes said, “According to the officers here they have responded here previously but I don’t know exactly what they responded to.”

A part of Mott Smith Drive was closed for hours on a busy Friday evening, police said they were able to arrest the suspect who was cooperative with officers.

The suspect’s mental state or possible influence of any substance remains under investigation, as well as the weapon.

Thoemmes said, “That’s still under investigation. we haven’t recovered it yet. so it’s still at the scene but it’s there and it’s being secured.”

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

The names of the victim or suspects have not been released.