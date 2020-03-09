Police reveal surveillance photo after Waikoloa Elementary vandalism shooting threat

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii island police officers responded to a report of graffiti spray-painted on various walls at the Waikoloa Elementary School on Sunday, March 8.

Some of the contents of the graffiti included a shooting threat made for Monday, March 9. After reviewing video surveillance footage, the images of at least two individuals, both of whom are wearing clothing that conceals their identity, are captured on the school campus on March 8 at around 2:20 a.m.

School administrators were apprised of the graffiti’s contents and they advised that school on March 8 will continue as scheduled.

There will be an increase of police personnel at the school to ensure the safety of students and staff. Threats such as these are taken seriously and prosecution to the fullest extent possible will be sought against those responsible for such actions, police say.

Police ask anyone who can identify the responsible individuals or who has information about this investigation, report number 20-019592, to contact Officer Dwayne Sluss at (808)887-3080, or Dispatch at (808)935-3311.

