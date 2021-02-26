Police reveal new details in Hawaii Kai murder case

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department has released the judicial determination of probable cause for the extended restraint of Jake Edwards, the 23-year-old man who fatally stabbed 23-year-old Parker Trantham in Hawaii Kai earlier this week.

The report released on Friday, Feb. 26, determines that there is reason to believe that sufficient probable cause exists for the extended restraint of Edwards for murder in the second degree.

The incident took place on Tuesday, Feb. 23, on the corner of Hawaii Kai Drive and Hahaione Street.

New information from the report revealed that a construction crew nearby witnessed part of a conversation between Edwards and Trantham.

According to one of the witnesses, Edwards yelled at Trantham, “You cannot handle your drugs! I’m gonna call my boys to beat you!” The men appeared to walk away from each other after that.

The witness then heard Trantham start yelling and saw him charge toward Edwards. Trantham was observed stumbling backwards and Edwards holding a knife.

According to the medical examiner, Trantham died as a result of a stab wound to the chest.

New information also revealed that Edwards was with a female near a bus stop fronting 532 Kawaihae St., where he was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 23, after a two-hour long manhunt.

Police observed a red stain on Edwards’ jacket near the zipper and saw what appeared to be a “line” of dried blood near his left knee.

Edwards was charged on Thursday, Feb. 25. His bail is set at $1 million.