Police reveal identity of Big Island man killed in traffic collision

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An 84-year-old man who died following a three-vehicle collision in Kona last week has been identified.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

On Thursday, the Hawaii Police Department identified the victim as Cornell Bruce Linerud, of Kailua-Kona, who was pronounced dead on Feb. 8.

An autopsy revealed that he died from injuries sustained in a traffic collision that occurred on Feb. 3 at the intersection of Kamanu St. and Oluwalu St.

Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Officer Kelsey Kobayashi at (808) 326-4646 ext. 229 or email at kelsey.kobayashi@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300. 

This is the fifth traffic fatality this year compared to three at this time last year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories