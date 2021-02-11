Police reveal identity of Big Island man killed in traffic collision

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An 84-year-old man who died following a three-vehicle collision in Kona last week has been identified.

On Thursday, the Hawaii Police Department identified the victim as Cornell Bruce Linerud, of Kailua-Kona, who was pronounced dead on Feb. 8.

An autopsy revealed that he died from injuries sustained in a traffic collision that occurred on Feb. 3 at the intersection of Kamanu St. and Oluwalu St.

Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Officer Kelsey Kobayashi at (808) 326-4646 ext. 229 or email at kelsey.kobayashi@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

This is the fifth traffic fatality this year compared to three at this time last year.