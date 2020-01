HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police say a father and son were injured in a shooting in Waianae.

It happened just before 9 p.m. on Kepauala Street.

Police say they were taken to the Waianae Comprehensive Health Center. EMS officials say they were treated for apparent gunshot wounds, and both were in critical condition.

No one has been arrested yet.

