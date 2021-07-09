Police respond to Kea‘au Middle School after staff receive threatening calls

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police have opened a first-degree terroristic threatening case in connection with a threat that prompted a lockdown at Kea‘au Middle School on Friday.

Police said the call had been made to the staff that morning. The school immediately went under lockdown to ensure the safety of all students. When police arrived, no unauthorized person was found on campus.

Just prior to the lockdown being lifted, police said staff received another call threatening the school, which kept the lockdown in place and prompted another search of the campus.

School was dismissed as normal at 12:10 p.m. and the lockdown was lifted.

Police ask anyone with any information about this case to call Detective John Balberde at (808) 961-2386 or the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.