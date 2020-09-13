Police on scene of apparent barricade in Hawaii Kai neighborhood

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are still at an apparent barricade situation as of 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13.

This is located at Lalea at Hawaii Kai town homes.

Responders have been at the scene since before 12 p.m. and have been talking to someone with a bullhorn. Witnesses said that family members who reside within the unit where the person is refusing to come out of are out and safe.

Residents of neighboring apartments have been coming and going.

SWAT is also on scene at Hawaii Kai Drive.

