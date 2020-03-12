Road closures lifted after Kaimuki car crash

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Authorities responded to reports of a motor vehicle collision in the Kaimuki area on March 11 around 4:47 p.m.
According to the Honolulu Police Department, it happened in the area of Kilauea Avenue and Waialae Avenue.
The accident prompted the closure of all northbound lanes on Kilauea Ave by Makaiwa Street, which was later reopened.
There has also been no word on the condition of those involved in the accident.
