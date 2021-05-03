Police request public’s help in locating Maruo Sykap

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating 21-year-old Maruo Sykap.

Sykap is wanted for a No Bail Grand Jury Bench Warrant for Robbery in the First Degree.

On Friday, April 30, Sykap was indicted by a grand jury and charged with one count of Robbery in the First Degree. It was his second indictment in less than a week; the first involved his brother, Mark, for allegedly assaulting and robbing a woman on Kalākaua Avenue last weekend.

Sykap is described as Micronesian, 5-foot-5, weighing approximately 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He has no prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu area.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may also send anonymous web tips online or via the P3 Tips App.