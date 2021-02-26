Police report disputes Rep. Sharon Har’s statement about DUI arrest

HONOLULU (KHON2) — State Rep. Sharon Har told police she was not taking prescription medication on Monday, Feb. 22, the night she was arrested for drunk driving. She also told the arresting officers this would mess up her plans to be the next governor.

That is according to new documents given to KHON2 by the Honolulu Police Department (HPD).

Rep. Har said, she had a beer with dinner and had taken medicine with codeine because she was battling a respiratory illness.

She was pulled over after officers allegedly saw a car going in the wrong direction on South Beretania Street. The police report says the officer allegedly smelled alcohol on her from three to four feet awayand that her “eyes appeared red and glassy.” Her speech also “seemed to be slightly slurred.”

She also allegedly asked an officer as police were taking her to the station, “Do you know who I am?” And that she was “going to be the next governor, but this will mess up her plans.”

Rep. Har said, she was working late Monday night and decided to have a beer with dinner in an emotional apology at the House Floor session on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

“It’s obvious that that decision coupled with my medication and my long work hours was something that I would regret for the rest of my life,” said Har.

The police report said she allegedly told the officer she was not taking any prescribed medication and that she had been at a restaurant. Questions have been raised as to why she would be at a restaurant if she was sick.

The report says she also allegedly refused to take a breath or a blood test when she was pulled over. The report said she also yelled at one point while being handcuffed that the officers were hurting her and then said, “black lives matter.”

Har was also cited for going the wrong way on a one-way street and and for not having proof of insurance in addition to the DUI violation.

Her attorney Howard Luke sent a statement saying, “Representative Har has fully accepted responsibility for her conduct. She is deeply sorry for this entire incident. She is dedicated to regaining the trust of the community.”