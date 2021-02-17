Police reopen Maunakea Street following a suspicious package investigation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police have reopened Maunakea St. between N. Beretania St. and N. Kukui St. following a suspicious package investigation.

According to police, a suspicious package was found on Maunakea St. at around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

A police robot was on scene. An object was removed from the area.

No injuries have been reported.

Further details on the suspicious package are still developing at this time.

