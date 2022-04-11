HILO, Hawaii (KHNO2) — Hawai’i Island police need the public’s help to find 40-year-old Parker Godwin, also known as Amanda Burnell.

She was last seen in August 2017 in the Kalapana area in Puna.

On the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Police said she has a fair complexion, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 145 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She has a Led Zeppelin tattoo on her lower back.

If you have any information, call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311, or contact Crime Stoppers at 808) 961-8300.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

You can also contact Lieutenant Rio Amon-Wilkins at the Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2252 or email Rio.Amon-Wilkins@hawaiicounty.gov.