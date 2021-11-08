Police: Remember the move over law

HONOLULU (KHON2) — National Crash Responder Safety Week is from Nov. 8 to 14.

Police departments across the state are reminding drivers about the move over law.

When you see a first responder’s vehicle with flashing lights, you should slow down and mover into the next lane.

Every year across the country, an estimated average of 12 law enforcement officers, five firefighters, and more than 60 employees of state departments of transportation are killed when they’re working.

Last year there were 282 tickets issued to drivers who failed to move over, according to the Hawaii State Judiciary.

The judiciary reports so far this year, there have been 100 tickets issued as of Oct. 27.