HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police and Crimestoppers need your help in a murder investigation.
On January 14,2020, shortly before 9 pm..a man shot a father and son who were standing in the garage of their home on Kepauala Place in Waianae.
The suspect then drove off in a black Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.
Both men died.
Crimestoppers released this sketch of the suspect.
If you recognize him, call them at 955-8300.
- Police release sketch of suspect in Waianae double fatal shooting
- 9th Island Nightlife Feb. 4
- Wilcox Elementary School lockdown lifted
- 9th Island Forecast Feb. 4
- Buttigieg, Sanders remain in the lead as Iowa Democratic Party releases more results