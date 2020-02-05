Police release sketch of suspect in Waianae double fatal shooting

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police and Crimestoppers need your help in a murder investigation.

On January 14,2020, shortly before 9 pm..a man shot a father and son who were standing in the garage of their home on Kepauala Place in Waianae.

The suspect then drove off in a black Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.

Both men died.

Crimestoppers released this sketch of the suspect.

If you recognize him, call them at 955-8300.