Police release photos of suspect allegedly involved in fatal altercation on H-1 Freeway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who is wanted on suspicion of murder in the second degree for his alleged involvement in an altercation on the H-1 Freeway that left a 50-year-old man dead.

It happened on Sunday, March 7, at approximately 3 a.m.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

According to police, officers responded to a call of a vehicle that was parked in the middle of the freeway eastbound between the Kapolei and Kunia off-ramp. Upon arrival, they discovered a man in the driver’s seat of a black Dodge Caravan with traumatic injuries.

The man was transferred to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police believe that the victim had been involved in an altercation with a male suspect who apparently fled the scene. The suspect was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and driving a 2011-2016 Mercedes C-Class, four-door sedan, in silver or gray.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may also send anonymous web tips here or via the P3 Tips app.