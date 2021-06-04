Police release details on fatal motorcycle collision on Kalanianaole Hwy

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have released more details on the fatal traffic collision that occurred in the Portlock area involving three vehicles.

The incident happened on Thursday, June 3, at approximately 1:55 p.m.

According to police, a 50-year-old man driving a Toyota truck was heading westbound on Kalanianaole Hwy. when he initiated a turn onto Nawiliwili St. A 35-year-old man operating a Suzuki motorcycle was traveling in the eastbound direction on Kalanianaole Hwy. at a high rate of speed. The motorcyclist then struck the truck while it made the turn. Following the collision, the motorcyclist slid and struck a Ford sedan operated by a 78-year-old man.

The Toyota truck and Ford sedan drivers were not injured and remained at the scene. However, the motorcyclist sustained injuries to his head and body, and was pronounced dead the scene. Police said he was not wearing a helmet.

Speed appears to be a factor on the motorcyclist. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors. The investigation is ongoing.

This is Oahu’s 24th traffic fatality this year, compared to 18 at this same time last year.