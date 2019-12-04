Police presence upped at this year’s Honolulu City Lights

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s almost that time again for the Honolulu City Lights at the Honolulu Hale. Festivities begin on Saturday, Dec. 7 and will last through Jan. 1.

However, this year the City and County of Honolulu is making a change regarding safety on the grounds. There will be more uniformed and plain-clothed officers making patrols around the Honolulu Hale grounds.

In a statement, the City said:

“The safety of the public is our highest priority, and although we cannot share the exact details of our security measures, the city is aware of what happened last year and have taken additional steps to deter criminal activity.” City and County of Honolulu

It’s good news to Bambi Abalos, whose granddaughter and friends were attacked heading back to their car from the grounds last year.

“A group of kids just approached them and just started attacking,” said Abalos. “They stole hoodies, and just silly things you know, I think a phone, a beanie. Silly things.”

She said she’s glad something is being done, and she hopes police focus will be put on the parking lot, where the incident happened, and outer areas as well.

“I’m grateful that they’re putting it out there because there [has] been more than just that one act of violence,” said Abalos.

She’s not the only one glad about the increased security. Nani Chang is hoping to take her out-of-state family to see the Honolulu City Lights for the first time.

“When we’re taking pictures, we can just concentrate on the camera and not, you know, have to be worried about safety,” said Chang. “That’s the last thing I would like my family members to be concerned about.”

The City and County of Honolulu is also asking that everyone that checks out the City Lights this year will do their part when it comes to safety.

If you see something suspicious or don’t feel safe, they say you should call 911 immediately.